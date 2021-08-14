Sunday Boredom Busters: August 15th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Classic car enthusiasts will want to visit a Sioux Falls bank to check out the vehicles on display. The American Bank & Trust Car Show takes place at its branch on South Minnesota Avenue from 1-4 p.m. The car show also includes live music, food and prizes. Admission is free.

The Turner County Fair officially starts tomorrow in Parker, SD. But there are some pre-fair events taking place today. There will be a community church service at 11 a.m., a ranch rodeo starting at 2 p.m., a 4-H animal show at 3 p.m., and a free meal at 4 p.m. in Heritage park featuring entertainment by Gordy & Debbie.

The Scheels Hunt Expo features a Dock Dog Competition. The expo runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Scheels at The Empire Mall. Admission is free. Scheels is accepting donations of new socks that will be distributed to schools within the Sioux Falls School District.

VFW Post 628 is hosting an All-You-Can Eat Pancake Breakfast. Serving time is 8:30 a.m. to noon at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance. The cost is $6 for adults, $2 for children.

Kevin Ryan takes the stage for Sangria Sunday at Strawbale Winery in Renner, SD. Gates open at noon. The music starts at 1 p.m. Admission is $5 a person or $10 a carload.

Wilde Prairie Winery in Brandon, SD is hosting Sunday in the Vineyard. Enjoy an afternoon of wine, beer and music by Geoff Gunderson from 2-5 p.m.

Wings Gymnastics Academy in Sioux Falls is hosting a 10-year Birthday Bash from 1:30-3:30 p.m. The party includes inflatables, an open gym, games and prizes. Admission is free.

Put your inner GPS to the test at the Heartland Country Corn Maze, on Highway 11 east of Harrisburg. Visitors are invited to find their way through an eleven-acre maze in the design of a lion. Today’s hours are from noon to 5 p.m.

Films playing at the historic State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls include Napoleon Dynamite, rated PG, School of Rock, rated PG-13 and the new release Pig, rated R.

Other new releases playing at a theater near you include Respect and Free Guy, both rated PG-13 and Don’t Breathe 2, rated R.

The Canaries baseball team takes on the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at Sioux Falls Stadium. First pitch is at 2:05 p.m.