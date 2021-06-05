Saturday Boredom Busters: June 5th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Fireworks will light up the night sky for a good cause. Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy the Fireworkz Show to Benefit Emily’s Hope. The fireworks show synchronized to music will take place at 8:45 p.m. at the Tea Athletic Complex. A free-will donation will be collected during the show. The Fireworkz Store will match the first $500 in donations.

Celebrate 20 years of the Siouxland Renaissance Festival. Gates open at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds at 10 a.m. Activities include jousting, juggling and storytelling. Admission is $15 for adults, $6 for children and seniors.

Businesses located in the Creekside Plaza in Harrisburg, SD are hosting a Summer Block Party from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The block party is taking place in the parking lot and will include inflatables, a miniature donkey to pet, carriage rides, games plus lunch from the Breaking Burrito food truck. Creekside Plaza is located at 225 S. Cliff Avenue.

PorkPalooza, which includes BBQ food trucks and other food vendors, is a benefit for LifeScape. The doors open at 5 p.m. at the USD Discovery District at 4800 N. Career Avenue in Sioux Falls. Admission is free.

Wheel Jam at the South Dakota State Fairgrounds in Huron includes a parade at 10:30 a.m., a show & shine and pickup party at noon, plus biker games at 6 p.m. followed by a motorcycle burnout competition.

Ag Day at the Washington Pavilion offers children and families the opportunity to learn about agriculture’s importance to South Dakota. Ag Day runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the first and second floor lobbies as well as the amphitheater. There’s also free admission to the Kirby Science Discovery Center and Visual Arts Center.

Vendors are selling fresh produce and other items at the Falls Park Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The farmers market is open every Saturday through October.

Buffalo Days in Luverne, MN include a Main Street parade at 10 a.m., an arts & crafts expo from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., a quilt show from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and a block party from 5-10 p.m.

Flandreau Rodeo Days across from the Royal River Casino include a children’s activity area from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., slack rodeo at 11 a.m., a grand entry at 6 p.m. and rodeo at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $15, free for children 10 and under.

First Evangelical Free Church in Sioux Falls is hosting a Kids Bike Rodeo and Races. Bring your kids to learn bike safety and skills. The bike rodeo begins at 10 a.m. Bike races in the grass begin at 10:25 a.m. The event is free and includes a free lunch.

Wilde Prairie Winery in Brandon, SD is hosting a Spring Open House starting at noon. The open house includes live music, food, kids games and vendors. Admission is free.

Enjoy a night at the races at I-90 Speedway in Hartford, SD. Gates open at 5 p.m. Hot laps are at 6:30 p.m. Races start at 7 p.m.

The Canaries baseball team takes on the Houston Apollos at Sioux Falls Stadium. First pitch is at 6:05 p.m.