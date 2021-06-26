Saturday Boredom Busters: June 26th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Pride will be on full display in downtown Sioux Falls today. The Pride Parade begins at 10 a.m. on Phillips Avenue from 13th Street to 6th Street. That’s followed by Pride in the Park at Cherapa Place. There will be vendors, performances and a kids corner from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The South Dakota Peach Festival features peaches straight from the orchards of Georgia for people to enjoy a sweet weekend treat. The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the old VFW building at South Minnesota Avenue and I-229. Sunday’s hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The festival also includes kids activities, bingo, contests and prizes. Admission is free.

The Sioux Falls Home Expo is a chance to meet with professionals to help you with your next big home project. The Expo is taking place at the Sioux Falls Arena from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday’s hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Two Tracks are the featured performers of Levitt at the Falls in downtown Sioux Falls. The lawn opens at 6 p.m. The music starts at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free.

Beaver Valley Lutheran Church in Brandon, SD is celebrating its Swedish Midsummer Festival with the Hegg Brothers and Derek Hengeveld. The free outdoor concert goes from 5-7 p.m.

BronzeAge Art Casting is hosting a Falls Art Market from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. featuring local art, demonstrations and outdoor workshops. BronzeAge Art Casting is a short walk to Falls Park where Farmer Market vendors are selling fresh produce and other items from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Vern Eide Mitsubishi is hosting a Block Party from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. to celebrate the grand opening of its new location on East Arrowhead Parkway. There will be food trucks, music live game shows and prizes, including a Black Hills vacation getaway. The block party is a benefit for the Children’s Inn’s Drive Out Domestic Violence campaign.

Summer festivals taking place this weekend include Railroad Day in Madison, SD and Quarry Days in Dell Rapids.

Tonight’s free Moonlight Movie at Fawick Park in downtown Sioux Falls is The Croods: A New Age, rated PG. The movie begins at 9:15 p.m. Popcorn, candy, soda and water will be available for purchase.

The Sioux Falls Storm Lightning Girls will be hosting their Junior Lightning Girls Camp at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The camp is open to girls and boys ages 4-12. Registration is at 10 a.m. The cost is $50 dollars. The camp runs from 10:30 a.m. to noon. The campers will learn a cheer and dance routine and will perform at halftime of tonight’s game.

The Storm takes on the Bismarck Bucks at the PREMIER Center. Kickoff is at 7:05 p.m.

The Canaries baseball team takes on the Gary SouthShore RailCats at Sioux Falls Stadium. First pitch is at 6:05 p.m.

Enjoy a night at the races at I-90 Speedway in Hartford, SD. Gates open at 5 p.m. Hot laps are at 6:30 p.m. Races start at 7 p.m. Admission is $18, $10 for students.