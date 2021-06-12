Saturday Boredom Busters: June 12th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — It’s the opening weekend of the Levitt at the Falls free outdoor concert series in downtown Sioux Falls. Lucas Hoge is tonight’s featured performer. The band shell lawn opens at 6 p.m. The music starts at 6:30 p.m.

The Festival of Cultures at Falls Park in Sioux Falls features live ethnic music, dancing, art and traditional food and crafts. The free festival goes from noon to 6 p.m.

Other Summer Festivals include Emery Fun Days, Cootie Days in Dell Rapids, Harrisburg Days and Luce Pioneer Day at Lake Herman State Park

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire are hosting a Walleye Classic along with a Wine, Spirit & BrewFest at Lake Poinsett. Registration for the tournament goes from 6:45 to 7:45 a.m. with the fishing going from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The registration fee is $200 for a 2-4 angler team. The Brewfest goes from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lake Region Golf Club. Admission is $25.

Sioux Empire Pit Rescue is hosting a Poker Run. Registration goes from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Crow Bar in Sioux Falls. The ride ends at Bottoms Up in Corson, SD, with prizes announced at 5 p.m. The cost is $25 or $40 for a couple.

Vendors are selling fresh produce and other items at the Falls Park Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The farmers market is open every Saturday through October.

Legends for Kids includes free clinics on basketball, gymnastics and wrestling. The clinics are taking place at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls. There will also be a free lunch served from 11 a.m. to noon.

Vendors in Davis, SD are hosting an Indoor-Outdoor Flea Market. It’s taking place on Main Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tonight’s free Moonlight Movie at Fawick Park in downtown Sioux Falls is Dolittle, rated PG. The movie begins at about 9:15 p.m. Popcorn, candy, soda and water will be available for purchase.

The Storm indoor football team takes on the Spokane Shock at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. Kickoff is at 7:05 p.m.

Enjoy a night at the races at I-90 Speedway in Hartford, SD. Gates open at 5 p.m. Hot laps are at 6:30 p.m. Races start at 7 p.m. Admission is $18, $10 for students.