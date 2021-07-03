Saturday Boredom Busters: July 3rd

(KELO) — Enjoy Fourth of July fireworks a day early in some communities in western KELOLAND.

Hills Roundup rodeo. A fireworks show will also take place at Rapid City’s Floyd Fitzgerald Stadium following the Post 22 Legion baseball game. A fireworks show will also be held at the Meade County Fairgrounds in Sturgis.

The Old Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration in Lennox includes a burnout contest at 6 p.m. and a street dance follows at 9 p.m.

East of Westreville is the featured performance of Levitt at the Falls in downtown Sioux Falls. The lawn of the Levitt shell opens at 6 p.m. The music starts at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free.

Vendors are selling fresh produce and other items at the Falls Park Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The farmers market is open every Saturday through October.

The Brandon Farmers Market is taking place at Gypsy’s Trading Company on North Splitrock Boulevard. The farmers market opens at 9 a.m.

The Sioux Valley Model Engineers Society is hosting an open house this weekend at their club building on the north side of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. The free open house runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and Sunday.

Tornado Days in Centerville, SD include a kids track meet and co-ed slow pitch softball tournament at 9 a.m., a car show & shine at 3:30 p.m., a poker run at 6:30 p.m. and a bean bag tournament at 7 p.m.

Films playing at the historic State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls include A Hard Day’s Night, rated G, The Goonies, rated PG and Independence Day, rated PG-13.

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include The Boss Baby: Family Business, rated PG, plus The Forever Purge and Zola, both rated R.

Enjoy a night at the races at I-90 Speedway in Hartford, SD. Gates open at 5 p.m. Hot laps are at 6:30 p.m. Races start at 7 p.m. Admission is $18, $10 for students.