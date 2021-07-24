Saturday Boredom Busters: July 24th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Everyone is invited to the 100th anniversary commemoration in Sioux Falls of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. The traveling exhibit, “A Call to Honor: The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Replica,” is on display this weekend at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance. The free exhibit goes from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and includes patriotic music and speakers throughout the day. The Singing Legionnaires perform at 10:30 a.m. A special “Evening Out” to honor Midwest Honor Flight will be held from 6:30 to 9 p.m. and includes a buffet meal and live music. Tickets to that event are $30.

Nyberg’s Ace in downtown Sioux Falls is hosting Hot Classics Night. Classic cars will be on display at First Avenue and 12th Street from 4-10 p.m. Parking is available in the public ramp on 11th Street. There will also be live music in the Nyberg’s lot plus food trucks. Admission is free.

EmBe is hosting a Summer Closet Sale from 9 a.m. to noon at its downtown Sioux Falls gym location on West 11th Street. Refresh your wardrobe with name-brand clothing, shoes and bags while supporting Dress for Success Sioux Falls.

New Beginnings Faith Church in Sioux Falls is hosting a Backpack Giveaway from 9-10 a.m. The church will be handing out 500 backpacks filled with school supplies for grades K-12. Students must be present to receive their backpack.

A Poker Run will help KELOLAND’s Don Jorgensen and his wife Pam offset medical costs after they had multiple surgeries following a Memorial Day motorcycle crash. Registration starts at 10 a.m. at Shenanigans in Sioux Falls followed by a get-together with a silent auction and raffle drawings at Krav’n. All vehicles are welcome to take part.

BronzeAge Art Casting is hosting a Falls Art Market from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. featuring local art, demonstrations and outdoor workshops. BronzeAge Art Casting is a short walk to Falls Park where Farmer Market vendors are selling fresh produce and other items from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

You can also purchase fresh locally-grown produce at the Brandon Farmers Market. It’s taking place at 515 N. Splitrock Boulevard from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wild Earp is the featured performing during tonight’s free Levitt at the Falls concert in downtown Sioux Falls. The Levitt lawn opens at 6 p.m. The music starts at 6:30 p.m.

Tonight’s free Moonlight Movie at Fawick Park in downtown Sioux Falls is Ghostbusters, rated PG. The movie starts at 9:15 p.m. Popcorn, candy, soda and water will be available for purchase.

The Canaries baseball team takes on the Lincoln Saltdogs at Sioux Falls Stadium. First pitch is at 6:05 p.m.