Saturday Boredom Busters: July 17th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Twin Cities hip-hop artist Nur-D is the featured act of tonight’s Levitt at the Falls concert in downtown Sioux Falls. The lawn of the Levitt shell opens at 6 p.m. The free music starts at 6:30 p.m.

Ernie Haase & Signature Sound present a concert of gospel music at the O’Gorman High School Performing Arts Center in Sioux Falls. The performance is at 6 p.m. Tickets are $25 and $35.

Hy-Vee Day at the Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls includes a lunch of hotdogs, chips, water, cookies and watermelon, courtesy Hy-Vee. Serving time is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost is a zoo admission.

The Center for Western Studies at Augustana University is throwing a Summer Arts Celebration at the Hilton Garden Inn in downtown Sioux Falls. You can check out works by local and regional artists from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

American Legion Post 15 and VFW Post 628 are hosting a Tribute to Fallen Soldiers Ride in Sioux Falls. A ceremony will take place at 6:45 p.m. in the east parking lot of the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance. A dinner follows at 7:15 p.m. with the presentation to the families of the fallen soldiers. A single ticket to the dinner costs $30. A table of 8 costs $240.

Danish Days in Viborg, SD include a parade a 10:30 a.m., a craft and vendor fair at 11 a.m., a dunk tank at noon and a street dance at 9 p.m.

The Granite Threshing Bee, in Granite, IA includes demonstrations at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. and a parade at 1 p.m. Admission is free.

Vendors are selling fresh produce and other items at the Falls Park Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The farmers market is open every Saturday through October.

You can also purchase fresh locally-grown produce at the Brandon Farmers Market. It’s taking place at 515 N. Splitrock Boulevard from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tonight’s free Moonlight Movie in at Fawick Park in downtown Sioux Falls is Abominable, rated PG. The movie starts at 9:15 p.m. Popcorn, candy, soda and water will be available for purchase.

The Canaries baseball team takes on the Lincoln Saltdogs at Sioux Falls Stadium. First pitch is at 6:05 p.m.

Enjoy a night at the races at I-90 Speedway in Hartford, SD. Gates open at 5 p.m. Hot laps are at 6:30 p.m. Races start at 7 p.m. Admission is $18, $10 for students.

