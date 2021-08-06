Saturday Boredom Busters: August 7th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Enjoy a weekend of family fun at the Sioux Empire Fair going on at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Today’s fair hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Admission is $10, $5 for children, free for children 5 and under. Carnival rides in the midway start at noon. Frankie Ballard is the featured grandstand performer at 8 p.m. The show is free with a paid fair admission.

The Sioux River Folk Festival at Newton Hills State Park near Canton, SD includes workshops at 10 a.m. and noon with live music throughout the day starting at noon with David Allen. A campground contest takes place at 5 p.m. with more music into the night wrapping with the Dead Horses at 9:45 p.m. Tickets are $30.

Superior Siren is the featured performer at tonight’s free Levitt at the Falls concert in downtown Sioux Falls. The Levitt lawn opens at 6 p.m. The music starts at 6:30 p.m.

The CAF Air Power History Tour is making a stop at Sioux Falls Regional Airport. You can check out vintage World War II era planes including the B-29 and B-24 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $20, $10 for children, free for ages 10 and under.

Several vendors are are selling their hand-made works at an Art & Craft Show in Estelline, South Dakota. It’s taking place at the American Legion on Main Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.

Riverside Park Days in Flandreau, SD include a co-ed slow-pitch softball tournament at 9 a.m., face painting, balloon twisting and bounce houses starting at 10 a.m., an opening ceremony at 11 a.m. followed by live music through the afternoon with a bean bag tournament in the evening.

Super Saturday at The Outdoor Campus in Sioux Falls includes free archery target shooting. No registration is required.

Vendors are selling fresh produce and hand-crafted items at the Falls Park Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The farmers market is open every Saturday through October.

You can also purchase locally-grown produce at the Brandon Farmers Market. It’s taking place at 515 N. Splitrock Boulevard from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Heartland Country Corn Maze, on Highway 11 east of Harrisburg, is open for another season. Visitors are invited to find their way through an eleven-acre maze in the design of a lion. Today’s hours are from noon to 9 p.m.

Tonight’s free Moonlight Movie at Fawick Park in downtown Sioux Falls is Black Panther, rated PG-13. The movie begins at 9:15 p.m. Popcorn, candy, soda and water will be available for purchase.

The Storm indoor football team takes on the Louisville Xtreme at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. Kickoff is at 7:05 p.m.