Saturday Boredom Busters: August 21st

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) –The Eastern South Dakota Heart Walk is a fundraiser for the American Heart Association. Registration begins at 8 a.m. at Fawick Park in Sioux Falls. Participants can also download the Heart Walk mobile app to launch a personal fundraising page. The walk begins at 9 a.m. The goal is to raise $53-thousand for the American Heart Association.

You’re invited to party on the Big Sioux River during Downtown Riverfest. Live music at the downtown river greenway starts at 4:30 p.m. with Mat D, followed by Tuff Roots at 6:30 p.m. and wrapping up with V the Noble One & The Knights Tempo at 8:45 p.m. The activity tent includes children’s entertainer Phil Baker, face painting and a scavenger hunt. Riverfest also includes food trucks, live art and canoe rides.

Automania features muscle cars, hot rods, sports cars and motorcycle on display at SpringBrooke Golf Course in Beaver Creek, MN. The hours are from noon to 10 p.m. Admission is free.

The Lemon Bucket Orkestra takes the stage for tonight’s free Levitt at the Falls concert in downtown Sioux Falls. The Levitt lawn opens at 6 p.m. The music starts at 6:30 p.m.

Vendors are selling fresh produce and hand-crafted items at the Falls Park Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The farmers market is open every Saturday through October.

You can also purchase fresh locally-grown produce at the Brandon Farmers Market. It’s taking place at 515 N. Splitrock Boulevard from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Test your inner GPS at Heartland Country Corn Maze, on Highway 11 east of Harrisburg. Visitors are invited to find their way through an eleven-acre maze in the design of a lion. Today’s hours are from noon to 9 p.m.

Paranormal Cirque is a spooky fusion of circus, theatre and cabaret for a mature audience at The Empire Mall in Sioux Falls. The performance is at 7:30 p.m. Seating is limited and masks are required. Tickets start at $10.

The Sioux Falls Sports Cards Show features new and vintage cards plus memorabilia for sale at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance Building on West Russell Street. The hours are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.

The Storm indoor football team wraps up its season with a game against the Green Bay Blizzard. Kickoff at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center is at 7:05 p.m.

Enjoy a night at the races at I-90 Speedway in Hartford, SD. Gates open at 5 p.m. Hot laps are at 6:30 p.m. Races start at 7 p.m. Admission is $13, $6 for students.