Independence Day Boredom Busters

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — You’re invited to take part in an Independence Day Celebration in Sioux Falls. Activities begin at 8 a.m. with a Fun Run/Walk at the Falls Overlook Café. A parade down Phillips Avenue to Falls Park begins at 10 a.m. A picnic with a free lunch of hot dogs, chips and water takes place at 11 a.m. on the north side of Falls Park. The Sioux Falls Municipal Band performs a concert at 11 a.m. followed by Mogen’s Heroes at noon.

The Old Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration in Lennox includes a worship service at Westerman Park at 10:30 a.m. followed by a picnic. Bring your lawn chairs.

Tornado Days in Centerville, SD include a community worship service at 10 a.m., a pancake feed at 11 a.m., a kids bike parade at 1 p.m. and fireworks at dusk.

Other Fourth of July events taking place today include a Rib Cook-Off at Washington Park in De Smet. Faulkton is celebrating Wild West Days. Woonsocket is hosting a Water Festival. Eurekafest in Eureka features a boat show. A kids’ fishing derby is taking place in Gary, SD.

You can see a full listing of Fourth of July events taking place today and tomorrow, by region, by going to KELOLAND-dot-com. You can also check out which communities are hosting fireworks displays.

The Sioux Valley Model Engineers Society is hosting an open house this weekend at their club building on the north side of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. The free open house runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Rufus Kruse is the featured performer during Sangria Sunday at Strawbale Winery in Renner, SD. Gates open at noon. The music starts at 1 p.m. Admission is $5 a person or $10 a carload.

Enjoy live music during the Summer Concert Series at Good Earth State Park southeast of Sioux Falls. The music starts at 4 p.m. The concert is free, but a park entrance license is required.

Wilde Prairie Winery in Brandon, SD is hosting Sunday in the Vineyard. Bring a lawn chair or blanket for an afternoon of wine, beer and live music with Holly Vandenberg from 2-5 p.m.

Films playing at the historic State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls include A Hard Day’s Night, rated G and Independence Day, rated PG-13.

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include The Boss Baby: Family Business, rated PG, plus The Forever Purge and Zola, both rated R.