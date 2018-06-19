boredom busters

Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Agriculture
Capitol News Bureau
Coronavirus
Education
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Investigates
Local News
National & World News
Opioid Crisis
Politics
Positively KELOLAND
Your Money Matters
Top Stories
Mass-shooting at Florida concert
Top Stories
Residents of Aberdeen senior living complex evacuated by fire
2 hurt in stabbing at downtown Sioux Falls bar
Campers spend time with family in honor of veteran
Busy Memorial Day weekend at Newton Hills State Park
Weather
Interactive Radar
Live Cam
Closeline
Submit A Closing
Weather Alerts
WeatherNow Stream
Live Doppler Storm Center
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Sports
SportsZone
Scoreboard
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Japan 2020
South Dakota All Star
The KELO Cup
VENN Gaming News
Top Stories
Augie softball’s quest for another national championship comes to an end
Video
Top Stories
Harrisburg claims first class ‘A’ state baseball championship
Video
Coyotes wrap up NCAA Preliminary
Jackrabbit trio finish season at West Prelims
Lincoln edges Roosevelt in final race for Boys State Track Championship
Video
Originals
Capitol News Bureau
Falls Park
KELOLAND.com Original
Top Stories
Harrisburg claims first class ‘A’ state baseball championship
Video
Top Stories
Boyum, Washington blanks Brandon Valley; Warriors to meet Harrisburg for state title
Video
Top Stories
‘Your kids need sleep’: Retiring SFSD teacher reflects on more than 40 years of teaching
Video
Harrisburg advances to class ‘A’ state championship
Video
January 6 commission killed in Senate: South Dakota Senators react
First@4: Farm laborer found guilty of students death; Sioux Falls pools delay opening; Police pursuit ends downtown
Video
Community
Remarkable Women of KELOLAND
Automall
Buy Local
Classifieds
Contests
Continuing the conversation
Emily’s Hope: A Personal Story
Employment
Events Calendar
Keep KELOLAND Warm
KELOLAND On The Road
Obituaries
KELOLAND Pets
Tradition Of Caring
Lund At Large Blog
Lottery
Horoscopes
Watch
Video Center
Watch Newscasts
Program Schedule
NCAA Basketball Schedule on KELOLAND TV
CBS News Live Feed
KELOLAND Living
Watch KELOLAND Living
Host Chat
Across The Table
Business Beat
Do It Yourself
Recipes
Arts & Crafts Show
Be On The Show
Top Stories
How to build a modern (yet inexpensive!) wooden bench
Video
Top Stories
Three exercises to improve your push-ups
Video
Appreciating autism
Video
Monster cookie bars
Video
Iced teas perfect for summertime
Video
About
Contact Us
Our History
Our People
News & Weather Emails
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
Online Services
KELOLAND Brand Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Automall
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
boredom busters
Sunday Boredom Busters: May 30th
no iframe support!
See Full Weather Forecast
Trending Stories
UPDATE: Children in Amber Alert are found near Mitchell a short time after suspect calls KELOLAND News
No bids received on S.D. road project
Storm Center AM Update – Sunday, May 30
‘Your kids need sleep’: Retiring SFSD teacher reflects on more than 40 years of teaching
Video
Mass-shooting at Florida concert
Don't Miss!
Bryce, Zion & the Grand Canyon
Faces of COVID-19
Your Guide To Coronavirus
Emily’s Hope
KELOLAND Investigates
More Don't Miss