EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Rage Against the Machine has canceled its 2023 North American tour, which included stops in El Paso and Las Cruces.

Singer Zack De La Rocha injured his leg during a performance in Chicago in July, and the band cited his health as the reason behind the cancellation.

In a social media post, De La Rocha says he tore his Achilles tendon and it “requires a lot of work and healing.”

Range Against the Machine was scheduled to perform at the Pan American Center on Feb. 22, 2022 in Las Cruces, and at the Don Haskins Center on Feb. 24, 2022, in El Paso.

The concerts have been postponed several times, mainly due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The band first announced in February 2020 that it would kick off its “Public Service Announcement” North American tour in El Paso that March.

The COVID-19 pandemic prompted the band to postpone the tour until 2021, with opening dates in El Paso on March 31 and Las Cruces on April 2.

In early 2021, the band announced that the tour would start in the spring of 2022, and in January of 2022 again postponed part of the tour until 2023.

“I hate cancelling shows. I hate disappointing our fans,” De La Rocha wrote Tuesday. “You have all waited do patiently to see us and that is never lost on me. I never take that for granted. For you I have the ultimate gratitude and respect.”

Those who purchased tickets will have their money automatically refunded.