FROM THE GRINDER (They’re making laws, not sausage!): That really was former Democrat House leader Jamie Smith, wearing an unmistakably bright orange vest, who was back in the Capitol on Tuesday. House members gave him a round of applause. It might have been his first time at the statehouse since losing the 2022 election for governor…

Republican Rep. Tony Venhuizen received unanimous support Tuesday from the Senate Education Committee for his bill to increase by $1,000 the amount of the South Dakota Opportunity scholarship to $7,500 total across four years. The full Senate will have HB-1055 on its debate calendar today. It’s already passed the House 62-8…

The governor’s bill to provide South Dakota agricultural producers and processors more protection against neighbors’ nuisance suits received final legislative approval from the House on Tuesday. The vote was 63-7…

Four Republican senators haven’t been going to the mid-day Senate Republican caucus meetings: Arch Beal, Brent Hoffman, Tom Pischke and Senate-censured Julie Frye-Mueller…

Democrat Sen. Liz Larson returned to the chamber Tuesday after missing Friday and Monday with illness.