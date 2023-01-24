PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Go to sdlegislature.gov for an updated list of legislative committee meeting agendas, as well as the House and Senate floor calendars, for Wednesday, the 11th day of the 2023 session’s main run. Visit sd.net to hear committee and floor actions as they happen or catch up via the archives.

FROM THE GRINDER (They’re making laws, not sausage!): Two new bills take aim at drag shows. There’s HB-1116 from Republican Rep. Chris Karr and Republican Sen. Brent Hoffman. And there’s HB-1125 from Republican Rep. Scott Odenbach and Republican Sen. Tom Pischke…

Republican Rep. Roger Chase has filed HB-1120 that proposes allowing a person to operate a fully autonomous vehicle on public roads of this state without a human driver…

Democrat Rep. Kameron Nelson wants 10th graders to be eligible for dual-credit courses offered through state universities. He’s prime sponsor of HB-1122…

Republican Rep. Tyler Tordsen and Republican Sen. Sydney Davis have introduced HB-1124 that would require public tests of automated tabulating machines…

Republican Sen. Al Novstrup is carrying the governor’s $15 million scholarship proposal for foster children, SB-100…

Republican Sen. Sydney Davis and Republican Rep. Neal Pinnow want to strengthen the state Department of Health’s oversight of emergency medical services in SB-101…

Republican Sen. Jack Kolbeck and Republican Rep. Joe Donnell want to require the secretary of state to publicly display an updated list of candidates throughout the election seasons in SB-102…

Republican Sen. Lee Schoenbeck and Republican Rep. Amber Arlint have filed HB-103. It calls for the state court system to conduct a pilot program on risk and lethality assessments for people who have assaulted someone close to them or who violated protection orders, and report back by December 1, 2024.