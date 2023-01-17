PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Go to sdlegislature.gov for an updated list of legislative committee meeting agendas, as well as the House and Senate floor calendars, for Wednesday, the sixth day of the 2023 session’s main run. Visit sd.net to hear committee and floor actions as they happen or catch up via the archives.

Follow KELOLAND’s Bob Mercer on Twitter @pierremercer for updates throughout the day from Pierre. And check out KELOLAND.com for all the latest news, including legislative reports from Jazzmine Jackson, Eric Mayer, Jacob Newton, Rae Yost and all the others.

FROM THE GRINDER (They’re making laws, not sausage!): The Black Hills Clean Water Alliance opposes lithium mining in South Dakota. There’s now legislation that seeks to place a state severance tax on lithium and pegmatite. Its prime sponsor is Rep. Kirk Chaffee, R-Whitewood. He wants county governments where the minerals are mined to get 80% of the tax revenue and state government to receive 20%. That would be different than the 50-50 split in place for coal, lignite, petroleum, oil, natural gas, uranium and thorium…

Should out-of-state residents be charged $50 to operate off-road vehicles on South Dakota’s public highways? The state Department of Revenue thinks so. The department has proposed legislation. The Senate Transportation Committee chaired by Sen. Joshua Klumb, R-Mitchell, is scheduled to hear the bill this morning…

The attorney general’s five-bill package will be up for a hearing Thursday morning in the Senate Judiciary Committee…

Hughes County Sheriff Patrick Callahan told Senate Judiciary members on Tuesday that he filled eight vacancies in his department last year using a state incentive program to bring people from outside South Dakota. He suggested incentives would be worth continuing…

The Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee will host a briefing by state Attorney General Marty Jackley on eminent domain on January 24, according to its chair, Sen. Herman Otten, R-Lennox.