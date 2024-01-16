PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Go to sdlegislature.gov for an updated list of daily agendas for legislative committees, as well as for Senate and House floor action, for Wednesday, the sixth working day of the 2024 session of the South Dakota Legislature.

MARK IT DOWN

The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission hosts a briefing for legislators on Monday, January 22, at 4 p.m. CT on current issues related to telecommunications, energy regulation and grain warehouses. The PUC hosts an open house for legislators on Tuesday, January 23, from 7:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. CT in the commission’s first-floor office in the Capitol.