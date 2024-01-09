PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Go to sdlegislature.gov for an updated list of daily agendas for legislative committee meetings, as well as for House and Senate floor action, for Wednesday, the second day of the South Dakota Legislature’s 2024 session. Visit sd.net to hear committee and floor actions as they happen or catch up via the archives.

Follow KELOLAND Capitol reporter Bob Mercer on X (formerly Twitter) @pierremercer. And check out KELOLAND.com for all the latest news, including legislative reports from Dan Santella, Eric Mayer, Rae Yost, Gracie Terrall and Jacob Newton.

SIX THINGS TO KNOW:

As of noon Tuesday, 65 House bills and 71 Senate bills were pre-filed. The 2023 totals were 241 in the House and 210 in the Senate.

The 2024 session began with 103 members and two vacancies, as the governor waits to fill the seats. The South Dakota Supreme Court is working on an advisory opinion regarding whether legislators can hold state and county contracts.

State demographer Weiwei Zhang from South Dakota State University will present information on population trends at 8 a.m. Wednesday when the House State Affairs Committee meets.

Lawmakers gather in the House chamber twice on Wednesday. South Dakota Supreme Court Chief Justice presents the State of the Judiciary address at 11 a.m. Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe President Tony Reider presents the State of the Tribes address at 1 p.m.

Governor Kristi Noem on Tuesday issued an executive order creating the state Bureau of Human Resources and Administration. The two have been combined since last year. The reorganization was assigned to the Senate Committee on Local Government.

Wednesday is State-Tribal Relations Day at the Capitol. Ceremonies include placing flags of two South Dakota tribal governments — the Standing Rock Sioux and the Rosebud Sioux — in the rotunda. The governor also will a new gaming compact with the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe.