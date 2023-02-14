PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Go to sdlegislature.gov for an updated list of legislative committee meeting agendas, as well as the House and Senate floor calendars, for Tuesday, the 23rd day of the 2023 session’s main run. Visit sd.net to hear committee and floor actions as they happen or catch up via the archives.

FROM THE GRINDER (They’re making laws, not sausage!): The Joint Committee on Appropriations went through revenue estimates Tuesday from the governor’s Bureau of Finance and Management and the Legislative Research Council. A subcommittee met late Tuesday afternoon and the full committee gathers again Wednesday morning to discuss the final targets for the remainder of the 2023 fiscal year that ends June 30 and the 2024 fiscal year that starts July 1. According to Jeff Mehlhaff, the LRC’s chief budget analyst, the committee’s estimates were the closest to the actual revenues for fiscal 2018, 2019 and 2020, while the LRC estimates were closest in fiscal 2021 and fiscal 2022…

Republican Rep. Aaron Aylward and Republican Rep. Phil Jensen tried to force the House State Affairs Committee to deliver two pieces of legislation that had been killed there. Neither lawmaker received support from the one-third of members required for a smoke-out. Aylward wanted HJR 5005, seeking that South Dakota participate in a convention of states. Jensen wanted HCR 6008, which called for legislators to affirm their support for the South Dakota Republican platform…

Jensen objected to House Commemoration-8010 that Democrat Rep. Kameron Nelson introduced. It celebrated “the LGBTQ+ and Two-Spirit community in South Dakota.” Legislative Joint Rule 6H-4 states, “Any member of the body may object to the approval of any legislative commemoration by so stating on the floor of the body at any time before adjournment on the legislative day upon which the legislative commemoration is calendared. If no such objection is made, the legislative commemoration shall be deemed approved and the presiding officer shall deliver it to the other house. If there is objection, the legislative commemoration shall be deemed disapproved. The objection is not debatable.” Republican Sen. John Wiik did the same in the Senate to Senate Commemoration-810, whose sponsor was Senate Democrat leader Reynold Nesiba. Both commemorations were disapproved because of the objections. The moves came on Visibility Day at the Capitol, as transgender people tried to raise awareness.