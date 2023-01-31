PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Go to sdlegislature.gov for an updated list of legislative committee meeting agendas, as well as the House and Senate floor calendars, for Wednesday, the 15th day of the 2023 session’s main run. Visit sd.net to hear committee and floor actions as they happen or catch up via the archives.

FROM THE GRINDER (They’re making laws, not sausage!): Republican Rep. Trish Ladner was ill Tuesday. So the hearing on her proposed taxable-value reduction for owner-occupied single-family dwellings, HB-1043, was deferred to Thursday…

House Republican leader Will Mortenson and Republican Senate Ryan Maher have introduced HB-1189 that would require businesses to report annually to the South Dakota secretary of state whether they own any agricultural land and, if so, whether the entity has any foreign beneficial owners…

Maher also wants the president of Black Hills State University to have a non-voting seat — and thereby potentially more of a voice — on the state Science and Technology Authority that oversees Sanford Underground Research Facility at the old Homestake mine in Lead. It’s SB-179…

Republican Rep. Kenneth Teunissen and Republican Sen. Jack Kolbeck have introduced HB-1190 that requests $6 million to assist in opening a military history museum in Sioux Falls. Kolbeck is a member of the Joint Committee on Appropriations that decides how state government spends its money…

Kolbeck also is prime sponsor of SB-177 that calls for the Legislature to study developmental disability services. Democrat Rep. Linda Duba is the lead sponsor in the House. She’s an appropriator, too…

Democratic Rep. Erin Healy wants the Legislature to establish a taskforce to study the availability of childcare. Her resolution is HCR-6010…

Senate Democrat leader Reynold Nesiba has a bill that would provide protections for workers at warehouse distribution centers. It’s SB-178.