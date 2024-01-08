PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Go to sdlegislature.gov for an updated list of legislative committee meeting agendas, as well as the House and Senate floor calendars, for Tuesday, the first day of the 2024 session’s main run. Visit sd.net to hear committee and floor actions as they happen or catch up via the archives.

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH: Given the winter weather, will all 103 lawmakers make it for the noon CT opening? (And when was the last time that South Dakota lawmakers opened a session with two seats vacant?)

Governor Kristi Noem plans to deliver the annual State of the State message at 1 p.m. CT. It will be her sixth speech opening a regular legislative session.

The Joint Committee on Appropriations meets at 2:30 p.m. CT for an overview from the state Bureau of Finance and Management regarding the governor’s budget recommendations.

The governor has already submitted her proposed revisions to the current fiscal-year’s budget. No word yet on when appropriators will start working through SB52.

The Legislature will work four-day weeks during much of the 38-day session.

FROM THE GRINDER (They’re making laws, not sausage!) The state Department of Game, Fish and Parks wants another $1,995,604 to pay for increased costs of renovations at Lake Alvin and Newell Lake. The request in HB1064 comes two years after lawmakers gave the department $5.6 million for the projects…

Speaking of dams, the state Office of School and Public Lands wants $3,150,200 from the state general fund and another $10,649,800 in federal fund expenditure authority for replacing the Richmond Lake dam and spillway in Brown County and for maintenance at other dams owned by the office. The Senate Committee on Appropriations is sponsoring SB70 for the office…

The state Department of Public Safety wants to increase the amount of property damage that doesn’t have to be reported to law enforcement after a traffic crash. SB62 would raise the $1,000 threshold to $2,000 to any one person’s property, while the $2,000 threshold for damage to more than one person’s property would go to $4,000.