FROM THE GRINDER (They’re making laws, not sausage!): Republican Rep. John Sjaarda with HB-1178 would give the state Public Utilities Commission 24 months to reach a decision on a CO2 pipeline permit. It’s now 12 months…

Republican Rep. Carl Perry with HB-1180 wants to let youths younger than age 14 work until 9 p.m. in a commercial establishment. It’s currently 7 p.m. Perry also wants to change the annual cost-of-living adjustment to the state’s minimum wage. With HB-1181, the annual increase would be based on the two preceding years of CPI. Currently, it’s the CPI for the preceding August…

Democrat Sen. Shawn Bordeaux and Democrat Rep. Eric Emery have filed SB-169 calling for the governor to establish a Truth and Reconciliation Commission that take testimony on past government actions regarding Indian tribes and would prepare a report recommending steps on how to increase tribal government and improve communication between state and tribal governments…

Also among Bordeaux’s package of tribal-related legislation is SB-164 that would establish a Commission on Indian Affairs, with members appointed by the nine tribes and the state secretary of tribal relations…

Republican Rep. Karla Lems has another eminent-domain bill, HB-1188, related to pipelines. It would allow landowners to vote based on the linear footage of the line across their properties and require at least 80% support for approval from the state Public Utilities Commission…

Speaking of the PUC, Republican Sen. Jim Bolin and Republican Rep. Aaron Aylward want to impose term limits on the three commission members. They would be limited to two six-year terms under SB-171. The commission seats are the only state-level elected offices that aren’t subject to term limits.