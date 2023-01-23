PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Go to sdlegislature.gov for an updated list of legislative committee meeting agendas, as well as the House and Senate floor calendars, for Tuesday, the 10th day of the 2023 session’s main run. Visit sd.net to hear committee and floor actions as they happen or catch up via the archives.

FROM THE GRINDER (They’re making laws, not sausage!): Two state lawmakers want to expand a section of South Dakota election law so that people supporting or opposing ballot measures can be poll watchers, too. Republican Sen. Helene Duhamel and Republican Rep. Becky Drury are sponsors of SB-82…

Republican Rep. Roger Chase and Senate Republican leader Casey Crabtree want to increase South Dakota’s campaign-contribution limits to $5,000 for statewide candidates and $2,000 for legislative and county candidates. They’re currently $4,000 and $1,000…

Republican Rep. Tony Venhuizen and Republican Sen. Jim Bolin want to shorten South Dakota’s time for a runoff election to six weeks after the primary election from the current 10 weeks…

Republican Rep. Tina Mulally wants to require that people registering to vote in South Dakota sign a statement consenting to have the form submitted by a third party to the county auditor. Mulally also wants other voter-registration changes, such as having county coroners submit monthly information on deaths to county auditors and provide a shorter less time for auditors to remove people from voter registration rolls…

Mulally also wants the Legislature to be able to take legal action against the governor, state agency or department or any state, county, or local election official who makes or attempts to make an unauthorized change to the election law or regulation of the state, or waives or attempts to waive election law or regulation…

Republican Rep. Mike Weisgram and Republican Sen. Jim Mehlhaff want municipalities to allow campaign signs on private property no more than 45 days before the start of absentee voting in a primary or general election…

Republican Sen. Jim Stalzer and Republican Rep. Rebecca Reimer want to require precinct-committee candidates to include their phone number and email address on their statements of candidacy…

Republican Rep. Carl Perry and Republican Sen. Tom Pischke have withdrawn their legislation that sought to prohibit foreign governments from acquiring agricultural land in South Dakota…

Republican Sen. Sydney Davis and Republican Rep. Brandei Schaefbauer want a state Board of Physical Therapy established in the state Department of Health.