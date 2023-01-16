PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Go to sdlegislature.gov for an updated list of legislative committee meeting agendas, as well as the House and Senate floor calendars, for Tuesday, the fifth day of the 2023 session’s main run. Visit sd.net to hear committee and floor actions as they happen or catch up via the archives.

FROM THE GRINDER (They’re making laws, not sausage!): The state Public Utilities Commission, which oversees grain buyers in South Dakota, wants the Legislature to require grain buyers to notify the commission in writing when they become aware of embezzlement, theft or fraud involving a grain buyer and the amount exceeds $50,000. The notification requirement also would apply when a grain buyer becomes a creditor in a bankruptcy proceeding or a party in a civil proceeding and the amount exceeds $50,000. The Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee chaired by Sen. Herman Otten, R-Lennox, is scheduled to give the measure its first hearing this morning as legislators return to work after the Monday national Martin Luther King Jr. holiday…

South Dakota Republican central committee members chose state Senator John Wiik of Big Stone as their new chair on Saturday. Wiik, the Grant County Republican chair, succeeds a former legislator, Dan Lederman of Dakota Dunes, who is retiring. The central committee also elected Rep. Mary Fitzgerald of St. Onge as the new vice chair. She succeeds Linda Rausch of Meade County. Having two legislators at the top is a rare occurrence…

The Wiik-Fitzgerald team defeated former legislator Tom Brunner of Nisland and Tammy Weis of Turner County by similar margins of approximately two-to-one. Republican candidates never lost a statewide election during Lederman’s six years as chair. Republicans held 89 of the 105 seats in the Legislature when he began. They’re now up to 94…

Wiik indicated he now plans to work on legislation that would let nominees for election as governor choose their candidates for lieutenant governor, rather than have those running mates selected at the state party conventions. Senator David Johnson, R-Rapid City, already has introduced legislation that would do that, but Johnson’s measure also would go much farther by having candidates for secretary of state and attorney general chosen in party primary elections rather than continue the current practice of state convention delegates choosing them…

There’s a back story on the split among Republicans for lieutenant-governor nominations. Last year, then-Rep. Steven Haugaard of Sioux Falls challenged Gov. Kristi Noem for the Republican nomination in the statewide primary election, then challenged Lt. Gov. Larry Rhoden for nomination at the June convention. In 2019 Haugaard, who was House speaker at the time, had been a co-sponsor of legislation that would have let governor nominees choose their running mates. The House backed the change on a 48-16 vote, but the bill died on a 6-1 vote in the Senate State Affairs Committee. The 2019 legislation, sponsored by then-House Republican Lee Qualm of Platte, came after then-Sen. Stace Nelson of Fulton challenged Rhoden for the lieutenant governor nomination at the 2018 Republican statewide convention, even though Noem had made clear she wanted Rhoden as her running mate.