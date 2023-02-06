PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Go to sdlegislature.gov for an updated list of legislative committee meeting agendas, as well as the House and Senate floor calendars, for Tuesday, the 19th day of the 2023 session’s main run. Visit sd.net to hear committee and floor actions as they happen or catch up via the archives.

FROM THE GRINDER (They’re making laws, not sausage!): The list of legislation withdrawn by sponsors is getting longer. Republican Sen. Lee Schoenbeck pulled his proposal seeking a public vote on how circuit judges are retained. The Senate Committee on Appropriations withdrew a request for $5,106,000 for Board of Regents technology-security upgrades. And the state Department of Education pulled its attempt to roll two disciplinary boards for teachers and administrators into a single new one called the Professional Educators Practices and Standards Commission. Republican Sen. Jim Bolin also gave up on his one-sentence proposal that said, “The state may not accept or use any federal monies for the purposes of creating,

producing, or distributing state highway maps”…

Meanwhile the House list of withdrawn bills now is at 13. Among the latest are two proposals from Republican Rep. John Sjaarda, who wanted to prohibit CO2 pipelines from using eminent domain; and wanted to require that pipelines seeking to use eminent domain have approval from 90% of landowners based on the lineal feet of the project. Republican Rep. Sue Peterson has also backed away from trying to codify the “liberty interest of a parent in the nurture, upbringing, education, care, custody, and control of the parent’s child” as “a fundamental right”…

Democrat Rep. Peri Pourier gave notice of her intent to reconsider HB-1168, which sought to direct the state Department of Social Services make “active efforts to preserve and reunite Indian families in abuse and neglect proceedings.” It failed on a 30-38 vote Monday.