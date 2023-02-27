PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Go to sdlegislature.gov for an updated list of legislative committee meeting agendas, as well as the House and Senate floor calendars, for Tuesday, the 31st day of the 2023 session’s main run. Visit sd.net to hear committee and floor actions as they happen or catch up via the archives.

Follow KELOLAND’s Bob Mercer on Twitter @pierremercer for updates throughout the day from Pierre. And check out KELOLAND.com for all the latest news, including legislative reports from Jazzmine Jackson, Eric Mayer, Jacob Newton, Rae Yost and all the others.

FROM THE GRINDER (They’re making laws, not sausage!): Republican Rep. Tim Reisch watched from the upstairs gallery Monday as the Senate narrowly approved his bill allowing golf carts to drive on public roads marked for 25 mph or less. He symbolically wiped his brow after the 18-16 vote was announced, then saluted Senate Republican leader Casey Crabtree for getting HB-1215 through. It now heads to the governor for her decision on whether to sign it into law…

Another bill on its way to the governor that received final approval from the Senate was HB-1135 that would provide more transparency in prescription-drug pricing. It sailed through 34-0…

One bill that didn’t make it out of the Senate was HB-1030 that called for an additional $3 million to finish the bioproducts building project in the Brookings research park. Republican Sen. Ryan Maher called the money “a waste” because the building isn’t owned by state government. Republican Sen. Tim Reed said it’s a joint project with South Dakota State University. Needing a two-thirds majority of 24 yes, the bill failed on a 22-12 vote. Republican Sen. Jack Kolbeck gave notice of his intent to reconsider…

The House passed both prison-funding bills Monday: HB-1016 that would fund an additional women’s facility at Rapid City on a 66-2 vote; and an amended HB-1017 that would fund a replacement facility for men in the Sioux Falls area on a 53-16 vote. The two bills now head to the Senate…

Lt. Gov. Larry Rhoden, as the Senate began debate on the last bill of its calendar, HB-1209 that sought to raise a legal intermediate limit for industrial hemp: “I think we should have started with this one.” It squeaked through 18-16, despite opposition from the administrator of the state’s industrial hemp program. We’ll see what the governor does with that one when it hits her desk.