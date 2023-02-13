PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Go to sdlegislature.gov for an updated list of legislative committee meeting agendas, as well as the House and Senate floor calendars, for Tuesday, the 23rd day of the 2023 session’s main run. Visit sd.net to hear committee and floor actions as they happen or catch up via the archives.

FROM THE GRINDER (They’re making laws, not sausage!): Senators on a 34-0 vote gave final legislative approval Monday to HB-1041 legalizing possession of fentanyl test strips…

Republican Sen. John Wiik led the argument Monday against SB-144 that sought to allow descendants access to abandoned cemeteries. The bill failed 13-21…

Republican Sen. Tim Reed had no trouble getting a pair of rape-related bills — SB-90 on a 34-0 vote and SB-91 on a 33-1 vote –through the Senate. Last year, when he was in the House, the Senate was where his rape bill died. They’ll now head to the House, where Republican Rep. Becky Drury is lead sponsor…

The House voted 67-0 for House Republican leader Will Mortenson‘s bill requiring that foreign ownership of ag land be reported to the South Dakota secretary of state. HB-1189 now heads to the Senate, where Republican Ryan Maher is the lead (and only) sponsor.