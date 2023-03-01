PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Go to sdlegislature.gov for an updated list of legislative committee meeting agendas, as well as the House and Senate floor calendars, for Thursday, the 33rd day of the 2023 session’s main run. Visit sd.net to hear committee and floor actions as they happen or catch up via the archives.

FROM THE GRINDER (They’re making laws, not sausage): South Dakota National Guard members who are state residents would qualify for courses tuition-free at South Dakota’s public universities and technical colleges under HB1039 that received final legislative approval Wednesday from the state Senate. It now goes to the governor…

Enough senators stood Wednesday to have the Senate Education Committee release HB-1116, which sought to ban state government and public school districts from funding or hosting “lewd and lascivious” content. It was the first “smoke-out” maneuver in the Senate this year. Last year there were none. Republican Sen. Al Novstrup of Aberdeen made the rule 7-7 motion. At least 12 senators were required. Said Novstrup, “I believe there is strong support in the public for this bill.” The House passed it 60-10. The Senate committee blocked it 4-3. The committee chairman, Republican Sen. Kyle Schoenfish of Scotland, said that Republican Rep. Chris Karr of Sioux Falls, the bill’s prime sponsor, thanked him for a fair hearing and shook his hand afterward. Republican Sen. Lee Schoenbeck of Watertown, the Senate president pro tem, urged senators to resist Novstrup’s motion. “It’s about discipline. We should respect the committee process,” Schoenbeck said. The Senate committee will meet to decide what recommendation to make on the bill. If it remains ‘do not pass’ the Senate then would decide whether to place the bill on the debate calendar. Novstrup had issued a news release earlier Wednesday raising the possibility that he would attempt the smoke-out.