FROM THE GRINDER (They’re making laws, not sausage!): Republican Rep. Fred Deutsch had his HB-1097 tabled by the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday. It sought to expand the definition of an abused or neglected child to include those exposed to marijuana, unless lawfully certified for medical use…

The House State Affairs Committee gave its blessing Wednesday to HCR-6004 brought by Democrat Rep. Eric Emery. It encourages the Legislature’s Executive Board to “establish an interim committee to study the licensure of providers of emergency medical services and advanced life support personnel.” The measure now goes to the House…

House State Affairs wasn’t as kind to Republican Rep. Phil Jensen. The panel on a vote of 11-1 Wednesday set aside his HJR-5003 that sought a statewide vote on a constitutional amendment that would have guaranteed the right of a person “to refuse any medical procedure, treatment, injection, device, vaccine, or prophylactic”…

Republican Rep. Karla Lems and Republican Sen. Tom Pischke have filed HB-1133 that would declare CO2 pipelines are not a common carrier. Meanwhile, Republican Rep. John Sjaarda and Pischke have filed HB-1136 that would ban common carriers from using eminent domain for placement and operation of CO2 pipelines…

Republican Rep. Chris Karr introduced HB-1137 that would reduce the state sales and use tax rate to 4% from the current 4.5%. It also would repeal what’s known as the Partridge amendment, regarding increased revenues from taxes of online sales, that was added when the Legislature raised the rate to 4.5%v during the Daugaard administration…

Senate Democrat leader Reynold Nesiba and Democrat Rep. Kadyn Wittman want the state Department of Social Services to expand Medicaid coverage for postpartum services to one year in SB-106. Full Medicaid pregnancy coverage currently allows postpartum services for 60 days…

Republican Sen. Ryan Maher introduced SB-117 that would increase the per-bet limit to $4 from the current $2 on video lottery terminals. It also would increase the maximum payout to $2,500 from the current $1,000…

Democrat Sen. Shawn Bordeaux wants to allow tribal members to attend any of South Dakota’s six public universities and four public technical colleges free of tuition and mandatory fees. It’s SB-119…

Republican Rep. Sue Peterson and Republican Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller want the Legislature to recognize the “fundamental right of a parent” in HB-1139.