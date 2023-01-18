PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Go to sdlegislature.gov for an updated list of legislative committee meeting agendas, as well as the House and Senate floor calendars, for Thursday, the seventh day of the 2023 session’s main run. Visit sd.net to hear committee and floor actions as they happen or catch up via the archives.



FROM THE GRINDER (They’re making laws, not sausage!): Legislation on eminent domain is starting to come in. A new one from Rep. James “J.D.” Wangsness, R-Miller, would require a permit applicant to give 30-days written notice with the anticipated date and pay $500 to enter another’s property for an examination or a survey. There’s also a proposal from Rep. Karla Lems, R-Canton, that would limit eminent domain to a project with a public use…

Sen. Lee Schoenbeck, R-Watertown, wants voters to decide whether to change the South Dakota Constitution and remove the lieutenant governor from duties as president of the state Senate. The proposed ballot measure also would then elevate the Senate president pro tem — currently Schoenbeck, by the way — to Senate president. Because it’s a resolution, the governor won’t have a way to directly stop it…

Rep. Greg Jamison, R-Sioux Falls, wants the Legislature to ask Congress for a constitutional convention to consider congressional term limits. South Dakota voters in 1992 approved term limits for members of Congress — two consecutive six-year terms in the U.S. Senate or no more than six consecutive two-year terms in the U.S. House — but they were declared invalid by a 1995 U.S. Supreme Court decision, U.S. Term Limits v. Thornton, regarding an attempt in Arkansas….

South Dakota’s definition of marriage would be changed to “between two persons” by legislation from Rep. Linda Duba, D-Sioux Falls. The current definition says “between a man and a woman.” It would also recognize marriage between two people of the same gender…

Sen. Erin Tobin, R-Winner, wants the Legislature to appropriate $6 million of state general funds toward the $10 million cost of a new year-round rodeo practice facility, “with indoor and outdoor arenas, offices and classrooms, boarding stables, and a storage shed for feed and equipment” at South Dakota State University in Brookings. The legislation was sent to the Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee for its initial hearing.