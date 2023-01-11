PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Go to sdlegislature.gov for an updated list of legislative committee meeting agendas, as well as the House and Senate floor calendars, for Thursday, the third day of the 2023 session’s main run. Visit sd.net to hear committee and floor actions as they happen or catch up via the archives.

Follow KELOLAND’s Bob Mercer on Twitter @pierremercer for updates throughout the day from Pierre. And check out KELOLAND.com for all the latest news, including legislative reports from Jazzmine Jackson, Eric Mayer, Jacob Newton, Rae Yost and all the others.

FROM THE GRINDER (They’re making laws, not sausage!):

Freshman Rep. Tony Venhuizen, R-Sioux Falls, and long-time Sen. Ryan Maher, R-Isabel, want the Legislature to increase the amount of the South Dakota Opportunity Scholarship awarded to some students who attend a college or university in South Dakota. The current amount over four years totals $5,000. They want to increase the total eventually to $7,500…

Legislation seeking authority for county governments to levy a sales tax to pay off bonds has been introduced by Rep. Ernie Otten, R-Tea, and Sen. Al Novstrup, R-Aberdeen. The revenue would be limited to paying off bonds issued by counties for construction, repair or rehabilitation of courthouses, public safety centers, jails and accredited prevention or treatment centers…

In case you weren’t at the 2023 inaugural festivities on Saturday, there’s a two-minute video recap from the host committee…

Here’s a legislative rarity. Among South Dakota’s newly elected legislators is Rep. Steve Duffy, R-Rapid City, who’s married to second-term Sen. Helene Duhamel, R-Rapid City…

In case you didn’t know, freshman Rep. Drew Peterson, R-Salem, and former Rep. Kent Peterson, R-Salem, are brothers. They’re sons of the late Kathy Peterson, a past member of the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission…

Speaking of family heritage, freshman Sen. Jim Mehlhaff of Pierre is following in the footsteps of his father, former lawmaker Dean Mehlhaff of Eureka…

Rep. Roger Chase of Huron has moved to the desk at the front-right corner of the House chamber, directly across from the press box, where former Rep. Mark Willadsen of Sioux Falls sat in sessions past. Along with the desk, Chase has also inherited Willadsen’s unofficial daily role to shout across the House floor to other Republican representatives, “It’s time to go to caucus.”