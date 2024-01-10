PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Go to sdlegislature.gov for an updated list of daily agendas for legislative committee meetings, as well as for House and Senate floor action, for Thursday, the third day of the South Dakota Legislature’s 2024 session. Visit sd.net to hear committee and floor action live or catch up via the archives.

Follow KELOLAND Capitol reporter Bob Mercer

SIX THINGS TO KNOW

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 74 House bills and 78 Senate bills…

Ten of the Legislature’s standing committees meet Thursday morning for the first time of the 2024 session…

The Senate Judiciary Committee could be worth a listen. The revised agenda shows state Attorney General Marty Jackley giving an overview at 7:50 a.m., followed by state Corrections Secretary Kellie Wasko at 8:10 a.m…

Republican Rep. Chris Karr‘s bill to make the sales-tax reduction permanent, HB1001, is up for its first hearing in the House Taxation Committee…

The Senate Commerce and Energy Committee will hear SB38, which would allow businesses to charge a $60 penalty for writing an insufficient-funds check. Prime sponsor is Republican Sen. Mike Rohl…

The Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee will hear SB70, which would give more money to the state Office of School and Public Lands for replacement of the Richmond Lake dam.

