FROM THE GRINDER (They’re making laws, not sausage!): Republican Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller and Republican Rep. Phil Jensen have withdrawn their proposed constitutional amendment to limit property taxes…

Republican Rep. Tim Reisch won approval from his House colleagues Wednesday to give golf-cart drivers of any age freedom to operate on South Dakota roadways, so long as the speed limit is 25 mph or less. HB-1215 now moves to the Senate, where Republican Casey Crabtree is lead sponsor…

Meanwhile, Republican Sen. Herman Otten saw his legislation seeking more roadway restrictions on golf carts die in the Senate Transportation Committee. He wanted to require insurance, a driver license and a slow-moving light or sign…

The House of Representatives celebrated the midpoint of the 38-day session with some patriotic music Tuesday. Republican Rep. Stephanie Sauder led the chamber on piano. That was followed by Republican Rep. David Kull in full regalia blowing the bagpipes down the center aisle.