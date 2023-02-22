PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Go to sdlegislature.gov for an updated list of legislative committee meeting agendas, as well as the House and Senate floor calendars, for Wednesday, the 27th day of the 2023 session’s main run. Visit sd.net to hear committee and floor actions as they happen or catch up via the archives.

FROM THE GRINDER (They’re making laws, not sausage!): Republican Sen. Erin Tobin decided against going ahead with reconsideration Wednesday of the governor’s failed SB-185 that sought to establish a review committee and give the governor final say over future purchases of agricultural land in South Dakota by foreign parties…

A companion bill that Republican Sen. Jim Stalzer sponsored on behalf of the governor, SB-189, banning state government and its subdivisions from doing business with any organization or government of “the People’s Republic of China, the Republic of Cuba, the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, the Russian Federation, or the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela,” however has now cleared the Senate on a 32-3 vote earlier this week and now goes to the House, where Republican Rep. Tyler Tordsen is lead sponsor…

Republican Rep. Tim Reisch reached across the House aisle to shake the hand of Republican Rep. Kevin Jensen on Wednesday after Jensen’s HB-1127 won approval 69-0. It calls for $5 million to support equipment purchases by volunteer fire departments throughout South Dakota. It heads next to the Senate, where Democrat Sen. Shawn Bordeaux is the lead sponsor…

The legislative tradition of all (or nearly all) black attire was the look on some two dozen lawmakers Wednesday as the Legislature observed crossover day, the deadline when most bills must clear their house of origin or be killed. Many lobbyists (both male and female) however wore tan camel-hair sport coats, another legislative tradition that refers to Wednesdays during session as “hump days.”