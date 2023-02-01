PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Go to sdlegislature.gov for an updated list of legislative committee meeting agendas, as well as the House and Senate floor calendars, for Thursday, the 16th day of the 2023 session’s main run. Visit sd.net to hear committee and floor actions as they happen or catch up via the archives.

Follow KELOLAND’s Bob Mercer on Twitter @pierremercer for updates throughout the day from Pierre. And check out KELOLAND.com for all the latest news, including legislative reports from Jazzmine Jackson, Eric Mayer, Jacob Newton, Rae Yost and all the others.

CLICK HERE for the latest coverage of the 2023 South Dakota Legislative Session

FROM THE GRINDER (They’re making laws, not sausage!): Republican Rep. Sue Peterson wants to regulate delta-8, delta-9, and delta-10 tetrahydrocannabinol in HB-1236…

House Democrat leader Oren Lesmeister wants revisions to South Dakota’s industrial-hemp laws. One provision in HB-1209 would de-criminalize smoking or inhaling it…

Republican Rep. Kevin Jensen filed a place-holder bill, HB-1226, titled “An Act to accommodate legislation related to delta-8 and delta-10 tetrahydrocannabinol products.” His co-sponsors are Democrat Rep. Eric Emery and Lesmeister…

Republican Rep. Julie Auch wants to require post-election audits in HB-1199…

In HB-1205, Republican Rep. Tony Randolph wants to remove the authority of the governor, chief justice and executive branch agencies to have legislative committees introduce legislation for them…

Republican Rep. John Mills and Republican Sen. Al Novstrup want state government to give county governments $50 million from the general fund and $50 million of federal ARPA aid. HB-1212 would take effect June 26, 2023…

Republican Rep. Greg Jamison and Republican Sen. Kyle Schoenfish want to let voters decide whether Deadwood sports betting should be available on mobile devices in HJR-5006…

Republican Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller and Republican Rep. Phil Jensen want to have voters decide whether to have most real property assessed at fair market value, limit the annual increases in taxable value to 2%, and have property taxes at most 1% of the value, in SJR-503…

Republican Sen. Brent Hoffman and Republican Rep. Aaron Aylward want voters to decide whether South Dakota legislators should have more restrictive term limits. They’re proposing in SJR-504 that representatives be limited to eight years and likewise for senators — period. The current system says they can serve no more than four consecutive terms in the same chamber. That allows lawmakers to jump back and forth between the chambers indefinitely…

Republican Sen. Erin Tobin wants to neuter the many male-gender references in various parts of the state constitution regarding elected officials, justices and judges. SJR-505 would put the question to the voters.