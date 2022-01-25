S.D. Capitol News Bureau Report for Wednesday, January 26, 2022

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — State government could see a small chunk of tax revenue it now receives from Deadwood gambling start going instead to the city of Deadwood.

That’s what Senator Timothy Johns, R-Lead, proposes in SB 99. Representative Scott Odenbach, R-Spearfish, is the House sponsor.

Deadwood already is guaranteed $6.8 million per year and the State Historical Society gets $100,000 before the rest of the revenue gets divvied up from one of the taxes.

The two Lawrence County lawmakers want the state’s share of the remainder from that tax reduced, down to 40%, from the current 70%. In turn, Deadwood’s historic restoration and preservation fund would see its share increase, to 40%, from the current 10%.

The state’s 70% share in 2021 was $760,589.14, according to the state Gaming Commission annual report. The state general fund also received $1,180,730.58 from another Deadwood gaming tax, while the state Department of Tourism got $3,778,337.88.

WANNA BET: Representative Mark Willadsen, R-Sioux Falls, wants to increase the amounts that players can wager on and win from video gambling.

His HB 1138 would double the maximum bet to $4 and jack up the maximum prize to $5,000. The current maximums — $2 bets and $1,000 prizes — have been in place since video lottery began October 16, 1989.

JUSTICE CENTER II: Representative Ernie Otten, R-Tea, wants $10 million of federal funding authority for a new justice center in Lincoln County. Senator Herman Otten, R-Lennox, is lead sponsor of HB 1132 in his chamber. This follows a request for $10 million of federal authority from Representative Mary Fitzgerald, R-Spearfish, for a new regional jail facility near Deadwood.

DON’T MISS: A piece by KELOLAND News reporter Jacob Newton on reaction from people in the marijuana industry to legislation passed by the House that would outlaw homegrown in South Dakota.

LOOKING AHEAD: Go to sdlegislature.gov for an updated list of legislative committee-meeting agendas and the House and Senate floor calendars for Wednesday and Thursday. Visit sd.net to hear committee and floor actions as they happen or catch up through the audio archives.