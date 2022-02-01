PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Lots of big news rolled out from or about the South Dakota statehouse Tuesday, from Kelli Volk’s report on House Democrat leader Jamie Smith of Sioux Falls, shown above announcing his candidacy for governor, to Tom Hanson’s piece about the hearing in federal court on Republican Governor Kristi Noem’s executive order directing the state Department of Health to create a rule essentially outlawing chemical abortions in South Dakota.

There’s also Rae Yost’s historical piece about how Democrats have rarely been elected governors in South Dakota, Eric Mayer’s report on lawmakers learning more about South Dakota’s nursing shortage and Jacob Newton’s coverage of the Juneteenth holiday bill advancing through the state Senate.

LOOKING AHEAD: The House State Affairs Committee kicks off an early morning of work Wednesday with a hearing on HB 1073 that Rep. Mary Fitzgerald, R-Spearfish, wants passed, so that University of South Dakota law school graduates wouldn’t have to take the South Dakota bar exam to become licensed as South Dakota lawyers. She is married to Lawrence County state’s attorney John Fitzgerald. The meeting starts at 7:45 a.m. CT… Governor Kristi Noem plans to testify at 10 a.m. CT Wednesday to the Senate State Affairs Committee in support of $30 million for expanding cyber research at Dakota State University… Wednesday noon is the deadline for legislators to file their final bills. The counts as of 7 p.m. CT Tuesday were 300 in the House and 189 in the Senate. Check back here for updates in the days ahead… Go to sdlegislature.gov for the frequently-refreshed list of legislative committee meeting agendas for Wednesday and Thursday, as well as the House and Senate floor calendars. Visit sd.net to hear committee and floor actions as they happen, or catch up through the audio archives.