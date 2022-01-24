S.D. Capitol News Bureau Report for Tuesday, January 25, 2022

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The Senate Education Committee has no bills but a lot of the governor’s appointments to consider Tuesday morning. The lucky seven:

Brad Greenway, Davison County, Mitchell, South Dakota to the South Dakota Board of

Technical Education.

Brian Sandvig, Grant County, Milbank, South Dakota to the South Dakota Board of Technical

Education.

Kay Schallenkamp, Lawrence County, Spearfish, South Dakota to the South Dakota Board of

Technical Education.

Joy Nelson, Codington County, Watertown, South Dakota to the South Dakota Board of

Technical Education.

Jeffrey Partridge, Pennington County, Rapid City, South Dakota to the State Board of

Regents.

Tonnis (aka Tony) H. Venhuizen, Lincoln County, Sioux Falls, South Dakota to the State Board of

Regents.

Timothy Rave, Minnehaha County, Baltic, South Dakota to the State Board of Regents.

The hearings begin shortly after 7:45 a.m. The Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee meanwhile will consider the governor’s appointment of Game, Fish and Parks Secretary Kevin Robling during its 10 a.m. meeting Tuesday.

IT’S BACK: Representative Drew Dennert, R-Aberdeen, wants to get South Dakota back into the early presidential primary scrum. His HB 1116 would set the date as the first Tuesday of March.

South Dakota experimented with early presidential primaries in 1988, 1992 and 1996, but the Legislature moved them back with the June primary elections for 2000. (Dennert was born in 1995 and would have been less than one year old when the last one was held.)

Then-Senator Shantel Krebs tried to revive the idea in 2007, proposing the first Tuesday in February. That died in a Senate committee.

LOOKING AHEAD: Go to sdlegislature.gov for an updated list of legislative committee-meeting agendas and the House and Senate floor calendars for Tuesday and Wednesday. Visit sd.net to hear committee and floor actions as they happen or catch up through the audio archives.