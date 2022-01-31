PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The map in the link shows how voters in South Dakota 66 counties responded in 2020 on legalizing medical cannabis. Seems like old news, but here’s why that 70% green-colored landslide of ‘yes’ is timely again: The state House of Representatives declined Monday to pass a bill letting local governments exempt themselves from having to license cannabis facilities. More about that later in this newsletter.

DON’T MISS some other fresh legislative stories by KELOLAND News reporters in Sioux Falls: Jacob Newton on legislation that would ban collective barganing by teachers in South Dakota and Jazzmine Jackson on South Dakota possibly joining 49 other states celebrating Juneteenth as an official state holiday.

LOOKING AHEAD: The governor’s proposed expansion of camping spots at Custer State Park will get a first hearing as the sun rises this morning in the House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee. There’s supposed to be a revised version of the plan — half the spaces and in a more acceptable place — but, as of 6 p.m. Monday, only the original version of the bill was posted online. The meeting starts at 7:45 a.m. CT in room 414… Another proposal up for a first hearing this morning is a joint resolution for a ballot measure to expand Deadwood sports wagering. The Senate Commerce and Energy Committee meeting starts at 10 a.m. CT in room 412… Go to sdlegislature.gov for a frequently-updated list of legislative committee-meeting agendas and the House and Senate floor calendars for Tuesday and Wednesday. Visit sd.net to hear committee and floor actions as they happen or catch up through the audio archives.