S.D. Capitol News Bureau Report for Thursday, January 27, 2022

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — There’s a change of timing this year for weekly news availabilities that the Legislature’s Republican and Democrat leadership teams and the governor hold.

They’ll now be on Thursday mornings, regardless of whether the Legislature meets on Friday. In past years, they were on the final day of the legislative week. Ian Fury, the governor’s communications director, sets the schedule.

TROJAN RISING: There’s now legislation filed for Dakota State University’s proposed Applied Research Lab. SB 130 would give $50 million of budget authority to DSU and allow the university to accept 16 acres of land in north Sioux Falls from Sanford Health. The prime sponsor is Senator Casey Crabtree, R-Madison. The land would have to be used for “technology research and educational programs and related contracted technology service programs” or related business activities.

BOUGHT AND PAID: Representative Phil Jensen, R-Rapid City, wants to waive property taxes for some senior citizens. The conditions in his HB 1168 include ownership of any dwelling in South Dakota for 20 years, have a household income of $60,000 or less, have a home whose full and true market value is $500,000 or less, have no outstanding delinquent property-tax liability and be at least 70 years old. Jensen, by the way, turns 70 later this year.

RIPPED FROM THE HEADLINES: There’s legislation that proposes to prohibit sexual contact between prison employees and prisoners. Senator David Wheeler, R-Huron, is the prime sponsor of SB 119. It would expand on the current law banning sexual penetration.

FWIW: There’s a new logo for the South Dakota Board of Regents. The font’s different, and leaves have replaced the mortarboard hat.

DON’T MISS: Lots of fresh legislative stories from KELOLAND News reporters —

$90M initiative to grow cyber research industry in SD by Kelli Volk

S.D. House panel moves to ban medical pot gummies, more by Jacob Newton

‘Sort of like terrorism’: Transgender athlete ban advances by Jazzmine Jackson

Lawmaker says there’s more than 100 ‘bar exam victims’ by Eric Mayer

Opponents question necessity of transgender athlete bill by Jazzmine Jackson

LOOKING AHEAD: Go to sdlegislature.gov for an updated list of legislative committee-meeting agendas and the House and Senate floor calendars for Thursday and Friday. Visit sd.net to hear committee and floor actions as they happen or catch up through the audio archives.