PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Twas a bit of a surprise Wednesday morning when the House State Affairs Committee declined to introduce the governor’s proposed ban on abortions after a heartbeat can be detected. She hurriedly issued a statement. Read the KELOLAND News report that Jacob Newton and Karen Sherman pieced together. He also has a report on Representative Bethany Soye, R-Sioux Falls, and her stance on South Dakota’s collective bargaining for teachers.

SALES TAX CUT: Rolling back the 4.5% state sales and use tax to its 2016 rate of 4% is the main goal of Representative Steven Haugaard, R-Sioux Falls, in HB 1247. This was the tax the Legislature increased, at the direction of Governor Dennis Daugaard, to provide property tax relief and increase teachers’ salaries. The bill hadn’t been assigned to a committee yet as of 6 p.m. CT Wednesday. He’s challenging Governor Kristi Noem for the Republican nomination in the June primary.

PROPERTY TAX LIMIT: Representative Taffy Howard, R-Rapid City, has several purposes in HB 1330. She wants the median level of assessment to be “at most” 85% of the market value. She also wants the assessed value of nonagricultural property to increase by no more than 3% or inflation, whichever is less, from the preceding year, if the property hasn’t changed. And she wants property tax annually due on a property may to be no more than 1% of the property’s assessed value. She’s challenging U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson for the Republican nomination in the June primary.

