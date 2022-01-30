PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks Dept. says it hasn’t given up on a big shooting-range project near Rapid City that a House committee won’t fund. NRA lobbyist and former legislator Brian Gosch (above, right) spoke afterward with Rep. Rocky Blare, R-Ideal, a committee member.

FINDING THE MONEY: The position that the Legislature created last year to serve as the liaison for the new office of missing and murdered indigenous persons might get some funding this year.

Representative Peri Pourier, D-Pine Ridge, has filed HB 1264 that would provide $84,848 for staffing and training from the state government’s general fund.

State Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg told lawmakers earlier this session that he didn’t have the money for the spot and no one had come through with outside funding.

Pourier was the prime sponsor of last year’s legislation establishing the office in Ravnsborg’s agency. Senator Jessica Castleberry, R-Rapid City, was the lead sponsor in her chamber.

JUST SAY NO: That’s what Senator Casey Crabtree, R-Madison, wants South Dakota’s state and local governments to do if someone from the private sector steps forward offering to help pay for an election.

Crabtree is prime sponsor of SB 122 that would prohibit private funding of election costs, other than gifts of “nominal and intrinsic value” as defined by the state Board of Elections.

House Republican leader Kent Peterson of Salem is lead sponsor in his chamber.

REPLACING NAMES: Legislation that would designate ‘scalp’ as an offensive place name was filed by Representative Shawn Bordeaux, D-Mission.

HB 1144 would add ‘scalp’ to South Dakota’s current law that designates ‘squaw’ as “offensive and insulting” to South Dakota’s people.

Bordeaux, a Rosebud Sioux tribal member, lists five geographic features with ‘Scalp’ in their names in Gregory County, including the state Game, Fish and Parks Department’s South Scalp Creek lakeside use area, along with Lake Francis Case.

