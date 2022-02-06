PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The session’s first big maneuver on marijuana legislation has occurred. Pro-cannabis lobbyists last week engineered a major amendment to HB 1045 (photo above), turning it into a House version of SB 3 that proposes to legalize marijuana for people age 21 and older.

The House Taxation Committee can take it back up Tuesday morning. Representative Tom Pischke, R-Dell Rapids, made the motion Thursday, with Representative Larry Tidemann, R-Brookings, seconding it. The panel’s chairman, Representative Drew Dennert, R-Aberdeen, held the amended bill over to this week, giving the committee time to mentally digest what is happening.

Representative Ernie Otten, R-Tea, was the prime sponsor of HB 1045 in its original form. Otten wasn’t there Thursday to see the bill given a broader purpose than his limited original intent of sharing marijuana tax revenue with counties “for the construction, repair, and renovation of courthouses, jails, county roads, bridges, with any revenue not used for these purposes to be used to reduce the property tax levy in the county.”

.WORKING FOR A LIVING: The Legislature met Friday for the only five-day week of the 2022 session. Lawmakers have a short weekend; they need to be back to the Capitol on Monday for day 18.

