PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A fiscal note has been requested for legislation that would reduce tuition at the public university centers in Sioux Falls and Rapid City.

Representative Randy Gross, R-Elkton, made the ask Thursday. The bill had been on the House consent calendar, after drawing no opposition in the House Education Committee.

MEDICAL CANNABIS: The Senate Health and Human Services Committee will hear the proposal to ban homegrown on Wednesday, February 2, according to the chai, Senator Wayne Steinhauer, R-Hartford. The House passed it 41-29.

The committee plans to take a second look Mondayv at revising the medical-purpose defense. Senator Helene Duhamel, R-Rapid City, plans an amendment. The committee tabled it after failing to pass it and failing to kill it.

Opponents were Kittrick Jeffries of Rapid City, representing Dakota Cannabis Consulting, and Terra Larson, representing the South Dakota Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers.

PUT YOUR WADERS ON: Thursday was the final day that legislators could introduce an unlimited number of bills — and did they ever. There are now 271 in the House and 168 in the Senate.

Last year, for the entire session, there were 283 in the House and 195 in the Senate. In 2020, the House had 298 and the Senate 194. In 2019, House 272 and Senate 191. The last time the House broke 300 came in 2018 with 320; the Senate broke 200 that same year, with 215.

Wednesday, February 2, is the last day for individual legislators to introduce bills and joint resolutions. A legislator may introduce as prime sponsor only three individual bills or joint resolutions during the last three days for bill introduction.

Thursday is the last day for committee bills and joint resolutions.

FWIW: Next week will be the only time this year that the Legislature meets five days. Years ago, the Legislature routinely worked five days per week and even worked one Saturday per session.

LOOKING AHEAD: Go to sdlegislature.gov for an updated list of legislative committee-meeting agendas and the House and Senate floor calendars for Monday and Tuesday. Visit sd.net to hear committee and floor actions as they happen or catch up through the audio archives.