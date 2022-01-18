S.D. Capitol Bureau Report for Wednesday, January 19, 2022

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The Joint Appropriations Committee receives a briefing on funding for South Dakota’s opioid program at 11 a.m. Wednesday in room 362 from the state Department of Social Services and the state Department of Health… The Senate State Affairs Committee is scheduled to hear a proposal from the state Board of Elections for an electronic system that would allow people to update their voter registration information during its 10 a.m. meeting Wednesday in room 414. South Dakota Secretary of State Steve Barnett is the board’s chairman. His office would maintain the system, which voters could remotely access… The House Select Committee on Investigation meets for the second day of testimony at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in room 414 as the nine lawmakers work toward a decision on whether to recommend impeachment of state Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg… A marijuana-restriction proposal from Representative Fred Deutsch, R-Florence, is scheduled for a 7:45 a.m. hearing Thursday by the House Health and Human Services Committee in room 412.

The title of HB 1054 is “Prohibit the isomerization and acetylation of cannabinoids and the sale and possession of products created by the isomerization and acetylation of cannabinoids and to provide a penalty therefor”… Representative Trish Ladner, R-Hot Springs, becomes the latest lawmaker to attempt a solution to South Dakota’s long-standing challenge of accurately assessing the taxable value of grazing land, whether it was always grazed or was converted to crop land and now is being used again for grazing. The twist in her HB 1039 is that would apply only to agricultural land at an elevation “greater than one thousand nine hundred and fifty feet above sea level.” The House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee has Ladner’s bill on its agenda for 7:45 a.m. Thursday in room 414.

NEW BILLS: An “organization representing a majority of South Dakota newspapers” would operate a statewide legal-notices website under HB 1075 from Representative Tim Reed, R-Brookings. Coincidentally, Brookings happens to be the location of the South Dakota Newspaper Association… Should the oath of office sworn by legislators be required for all South Dakota office holders? That’s what Representative Tina Mulally, R-Rapid City, wants to accomplish in HB 1077… Senator Helene Duhamel, R-Rapid City, is sponsor of a commemoration, “Honoring the Mount Rushmore Rug Hookers’ Social Club, a member of the national organization, Association of Traditional Hooking Artists.”

LOOKING AHEAD: Go to sdlegislature.gov for an updated list of legislative committee-meeting agendas and the House and Senate floor calendars for Wednesday and Thursday.