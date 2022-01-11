S.D. Capitol Bureau report for Wednesday, January 12, 2022

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at some of the action scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday at the South Dakota Legislature.
Wednesday, January 12 — Day 2 of session.
House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee, 7:45 a.m. CT, room 414.
Joint Committee on Appropriations, 8:30 a.m. CT. Budget hearings for Office of State Auditor (8:30 a.m.); Office of State Treasurer (9:45 a.m.); and Secretary of State (11 a.m.)
House of Representatives, 1 p.m. CT.
Senate, 1 p.m. CT.
State of the Judiciary address, South Dakota Supreme Court Chief Justice Steven Jensen, 1:30 p.m. CT, House chamber.
State-Tribal Relations Committee, 3 p.m. CT, teleconference and room 413, Capitol.
Thursday, January 13 — Day 3 of session.
House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee, 7:45 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol.
Senate Judiciary Committee, 8 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol.
House Health and Human Services Committee, 9 a.m. CT, room 412, Capitol.
House Transportation Committee, 10 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol.
Senate Commerce and Energy Committee, 10 a.m. CT, room 412, Capitol.
Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee, 10 a.m. CT, room 423, Capitol.
House Legislative Procedure Committee, 3 p.m. CT, room 414, Capitol.
Senate Legislative Procedure Committee, 3:30 p.m. CT, room 414, Capitol.
