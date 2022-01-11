S.D. Capitol Bureau report for Wednesday, January 12, 2022

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- After a cold start to the month, we're in for a very nice change of pace for the next several days.

Average high temperatures in the heart of January range in the mid to upper 20s, but those numbers are going to be seen at night rather than during the day for a little while. Highs across KELOLAND will surge upward of 20 degrees above average at times. High pressure to our west will be what helps us stay this warm but believe it or not we've been warmer…a lot warmer.