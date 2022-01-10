S.D. Capitol Bureau report, for Tuesday, January 11, 2022

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at some of the action scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday at the South Dakota Legislature.

Tuesday, January 11 — Day 1 of session.

2022 session officially begins at noon CT. House of Representatives and Senate convene for organization purposes.

State of the State address, Governor Kristi Noem, 1 p.m. CT, joint assembly of representatives and senators, House chamber.

Joint Committee on Appropriations, overview of the budget from state Bureau of Finance and Management, 3 p.m. CT, room 362, Capitol.

Executive Board, 3:30 p.m. CT, room 414, Capitol

Wednesday, January 12 — Day 2 of session.

Joint Committee on Appropriations, 8:30 a.m. CT. Budget hearings for Office of State Auditor (8:30 a.m.); Office of State Treasurer (9:45 a.m.); and Secretary of State (11 a.m.)

State of the Judiciary address, South Dakota Supreme Court Chief Justice Steven Jensen, 1:30 p.m. CT, House chamber.

State-Tribal Relations Committee, 3 p.m. CT, teleconference and room 413, Capitol.

