S.D. Capitol Bureau Report for Thursday, January 20, 2022

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Holy over/under! Just two years after South Dakota voters approved a constitutional amendment allowing sports wagering in Deadwood, there’s now a proposal in the Legislature for another expansion of sports wagering.

Senator Kyle Schoenfish, R-Scotland, is prime sponsor of SJR 502. If majorities agree in the Senate and House, it would put on the November general-election ballot an amendment to the South Dakota Constitution for voters to decide.

The key addition reads, “Further, the Legislature shall authorize by law wagering on sporting events by individuals located within and outside the city limits of Deadwood, by means of a mobile or electronic

platform, so long as the mobile or electronic platform has its servers located within the city limits of Deadwood.”

Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden has assigned it to the Senate Commerce and Energy Committee. If the measure gets through the Senate, the House sponsor is Representative Will Mortenson, R-Pierre. As a resolution, it doesn’t go to the governor for a decision whether to sign or veto.

NEW BILLS: Unused prescription drugs could be donated for redistribution under HB 1086 from Representative Marli Wiese, R-Madison… Representative Tim Goodwin, R-Rapid City, wants tax revenue from solar energy facilities to be included for calculation of local effort for state aid to school districts in HB 1081… Senator Erin Tobin, R-Winner, wants to require health benefit plans to cover hearing aids for people younger than age 19, up to $3,000 over 48 months, in SB 89.

LOOKING AHEAD: Go to sdlegislature.gov for an updated list of legislative committee-meeting agendas and the House and Senate floor calendars for Thursday and Friday.