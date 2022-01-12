S.D. Capitol Bureau report for Thursday, January 13, 2022

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at some of the action scheduled for Thursday and Friday at the South Dakota Legislature. Click on the bold-faced name to find members, the agenda and other details.

THURSDAY, January 13 — Day 3 of session.

State of the Tribes address, 1:30 p.m. CT, House chamber.

House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee, 7:45 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol.

Senate Judiciary Committee, 8 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol.

Joint Committee on Appropriations, 8:30 a.m. CT, room 362, Capitol.

House Transportation Committee, 10 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol.

Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee, 10 a.m. CT, room 423, Capitol.

Senate Commerce and Energy Committee, 10 a.m. CT, room 412, Capitol.

House of Representatives, 1 p.m. CT, House chamber, Capitol.

Senate, 1 p.m. CT, Senate chamber, Capitol.

House Legislative Procedure Committee, 3 p.m. CT, room 414, Capitol.

Senate Legislative Procedure Committee, 3:30 p.m. CT, room 414, Capitol.

Joint Legislative Procedure Committee, 4 p.m. CT, room 414, Capitol.

FRIDAY, January 14 — Day 4 of session.

Senate Transportation Committee, 8 a.m. CT, room 423, Capitol.

Joint Committee on Appropriations, 9 a.m. CT, room 362, Capitol.

House Commerce and Energy Committee, 10 a.m. CT, room 464, Capitol.

Senate Health and Human Services Committee, 10 a.m. CT, room 412, Capitol.

Senate State Affairs Committee, 10 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol.

Senate Taxation Committee, 10 a.m. CT, room 423, Capitol.

LOOKING AHEAD: The governor’s version of ‘fairness in female sports’ legislation will be up for a hearing at 10 a.m. CT Friday in Senate State Affairs… Senate Health and Human Services will have three bills proposing changes to the fledgling medical-cannabis system at 10 a.m. CT Friday… Senate Taxation will take up the governor’s proposed repeal of the bingo tax, also at 10 a.m. CT Friday.

EXTRA CREDIT: Check out these reports from KELOLAND’s Eric Mayer on how Senator Lee Schoenbeck and Representative Will Mortenson see the future of recreational marijuana this session and Senator Reynold Nesiba coming down with COVID-19… And in case you missed it, catch up on Eric’s Tuesday report about the Legislature’s change in response to the coronavirus (Hint: The rules and policies from 2021 aren’t there this year.)

Follow KELOLAND’s Bob Mercer on Twitter @pierremercer for updates throughout the day from Pierre. You also can reach him through an email to bmercer@nexstar.com or a text message to 605-280-7580.