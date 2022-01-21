S.D. Capitol Bureau Report for Monday, January 24, 2022

NEW RESOLUTION: Representative Becky Drury, R-Rapid City, has introduced SCR 6001 that says a star quilt “represents one of the greatest honors among the Lakota, Dakota, and Nakota tribes” and “should be recognized as the official quilt of this state.”

The co-sponsors list that was still growing as of mid-Friday included two of the Legislature’s tribal members: Senator Red Dawn Foster, D-Pine Ridge, and Representative Tamara St. John, R-Sisseton.

NEW BILLS: Representative Mary Fitzgerald, R-Spearfish, wants $10 million of state general funds and $10 million of federal funds from the Legislature for the construction of a new regional jail in Deadwood. She is one of the 18 members of the Joint Committee on Appropriations that makes budget decisions. Her bill is HB 1101…

South Dakota Supreme Court Chief Justice Steven Jensen wants lawmakers to add “child care delivery or pickup” to the permitted exceptions for people whose driver licenses have been revoked for DUIs. The House Judiciary Committee introduced HB 1108 on his behalf…

Senator Timothy Johns, R-Lead, has introduced SB 92 that would require taxpayer-funded pool arrangements providing workers’ compensation coverage, such as the programs involving school boards and municipalities, “demonstrate financial stability, reliable management, and fair pricing.”

IN MEMORIAM: News of the sudden and unexpected death of veteran lobbyist Greg Dean of Pierre spread quickly through the Capitol on Thursday morning. That afternoon, the Legislature held the annual memorial service for former lawmakers who “the Great Ruler of the Universe has ordered a final adjournment” in the past year. There were 13:

Jerry Apa

Kay Davis-Sturzenbecher

Jim Emery

Bob Faehn

Wendell Hanson

David Lust

Elaine McCart

Roger Moore

James Sperry

Dale Slaughter

Carv Thompson

Bob Weber

Chuck Welke

A LOOK BACK: Thompson won the 1972 Republican nomination for governor. He lost to Democrat incumbent Dick Kneip in that year’s general election; Kneip went on to win a then-unprecedented third term in 1974 (beating Democrat Bill Dougherty in the primary and John Olson in the general). Since then, South Dakota voters have elected only Republicans as governor.

LOOKING AHEAD: Go to sdlegislature.gov for an updated list of legislative committee-meeting agendas and the House and Senate floor calendars for Monday and Tuesday. Visit sd.net to hear committee and floor actions as they happen or catch up through the audio archives.