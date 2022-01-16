S.D. Capitol Bureau report for Monday, January 17, 2022

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at some of the action scheduled for Monday and Tuesday at the South Dakota Legislature. Click on the bold-faced name to find members, the agenda or calendar for the day, and other details.

MONDAY, January 17 — No session because of Martin Luther King, Jr., national holiday.

House Select Committee on Investigation, 4:30 p.m. CT, room 362, Capitol.

TUESDAY, January 18 — Day 5 of session.

House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee, 7:45 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol.

Senate Education Committee, 7:45 a.m. CT, room 423, Capitol.

House Health and Human Services Committee, 8 a.m. CT, room 412, Capitol.

Senate Judiciary Committee, 8 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol.

Joint Committee on Appropriations, 8:30 a.m. CT, room 362, Capitol.

House Local Government Committee, 10 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol.

House Transportation Committee, 10 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol.

Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee, 10 a.m. CT, room 423, Capitol.

Senate Commerce and Energy Committee, 10 a.m. CT, room 412, Capitol.

House of Representatives, 2 p.m. CT, House chamber, Capitol.

Senate, 2 p.m. CT, Senate chamber, Capitol.

House Select Committee on Investigation, 3:30 p.m. CT, room 414, Capitol.

LOOKING AHEAD: The probe intensifies Tuesday by the panel determining whether to recommend that the House consider impeachment of state Attorney Jason Ravnsborg regarding the crash that killed pedestrian Joe Boever. The House Select Committee on Investigation begins taking testimony Tuesday afternoon and continues Wednesday afternoon from South Dakota and North Dakota law enforcement officials and a Jackson, Wyoming, crash reconstructionist. The committee has set the meetings for the Capitol room 414, the Capitol’s largest committee room. The testimony will be public… The governor’s bingo-tax repeal was supposed to be on the Senate consent calendar but has been removed for a Senate debate Tuesday afternoon… The Senate is also scheduled to debate two bills from the state Public Utilities Commission on grain trading Tuesday afternoon that would substantially stiffen penalties for violations and provide less time for people to make claims.

WAKE OF THE NEWS: For some of the losing side’s reaction to a Senate committee’s advancement of the governor’s legislation that would ban transgender females from participating in female K-12 and many college- and university-level sports in South Dakota, there’s a story from KELOLAND News reporter Jazzmine Jackson… KELOLAND News reporter Rae Yost interviewed SDSU economic professor Joe Santos for a look at COVID-19’s economic effects. Santos and Heritage Foundation analyst Joel Griffith gave their takes on the issue Friday to the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Appropriations.